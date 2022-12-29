OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Myriad Botanical Gardens is ringing in the new year with “January in the Gardens”.

January in the Gardens. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

January in the Gardens provides a variety of things for the public to enjoy. According to officials, the Myriad Gardens is participating in Martin Luther King Jr. and Lunar New Year Celebrations, youth and adult classes, free fitness classes, skating on the Devon Ice Rink, the Inasmuch Foundation Crystal Bridge Conservatory and more.

January in the Myriad Botanical Gardens. Image courtesy Myriad Botanical Gardens.

According to the Gardens, events happening in January include:

Devon Ice Rink at Myriad Gardens : Skate across 5,500 square feet of real ice and partake in seasonal food & drinks. For more information, click here.

: Skate across 5,500 square feet of real ice and partake in seasonal food & drinks. For more information, click here. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day : Monday, January 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Park House and Visitor Lobby. You’re invited to celebrate the life, legacy and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Monday, January 16, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Park House and Visitor Lobby. You’re invited to celebrate the life, legacy and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For more information regarding this event, click here. Lunar New Year Celebration : Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Water Stage, Visitor Lobby and West Plaza. There will be performances by the Hung Viet Lion Dancers, Golden Tiger martial arts studio, RACE Dance Collective and more. For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Saturday, January 21, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Water Stage, Visitor Lobby and West Plaza. There will be performances by the Hung Viet Lion Dancers, Golden Tiger martial arts studio, RACE Dance Collective and more. For more information regarding this event, click here. Skate with the Sooners Hockey Team : Tuesday, January 10, 5-6 p.m. at Devon Ice Rink. Players will be available for photos, autographs and fun! For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Tuesday, January 10, 5-6 p.m. at Devon Ice Rink. Players will be available for photos, autographs and fun! For more information regarding this event, click here. Hygge from our Rainforest to Home : Saturday, January 7, 10-11 a.m. in the Terrace Room & Conservatory. Hygge (hue-guh) is a Scandinavian philosophy surrounding feelings of wellness and contentment. For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Saturday, January 7, 10-11 a.m. in the Terrace Room & Conservatory. Hygge (hue-guh) is a Scandinavian philosophy surrounding feelings of wellness and contentment. For more information regarding this event, click here. Workshop: Dried Floral Displays : Saturday, January 14, 10-11:30 a.m. in the Terrace Room. Join the Myriad Gardens in creating beautiful arrangements using dried flowers, leaves, fruits and more. For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Saturday, January 14, 10-11:30 a.m. in the Terrace Room. Join the Myriad Gardens in creating beautiful arrangements using dried flowers, leaves, fruits and more. For more information regarding this event, click here. Workshop: Papercrete planters : Saturdays, January 14, 1-3 p.m. in the Terrace Room. Learn how to turn paper into a planter strong enough to withstand Oklahoma’s elements. For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Saturdays, January 14, 1-3 p.m. in the Terrace Room. Learn how to turn paper into a planter strong enough to withstand Oklahoma’s elements. For more information regarding this event, click here. Guided Garden Tours : Friday, January 13, 1 p.m. & Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m. beginning in the Visitor Lobby. According to the Gardens, every second Friday at 1 p.m. and the last Saturday of every month at 10 a.m., the horticulture staff hosts Guided Garden Tours. For more information regarding this event, click here.

: Friday, January 13, 1 p.m. & Saturday, January 28, 10 a.m. beginning in the Visitor Lobby. According to the Gardens, every second Friday at 1 p.m. and the last Saturday of every month at 10 a.m., the horticulture staff hosts Guided Garden Tours. For more information regarding this event, click here. Our Conservatory In Depth: Fruit: Saturday, January 28, 11 a.m.-noon at the Inasmuch Foundation Crystal Bridge Conservatory. This is an opportunity for the community to explore the newly renovated conservatory. For more information regarding this event, click here.

The Myriad Botanical Gardens is also offering youth events and free fitness events during the month of January. For more information regarding those events, visit the Myriad Botanical Gardens’ website.