OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Paseo Arts District has plenty in store for the month of August.

The First Friday Gallery Walk is Aug. 5 from 6-9 p.m. where over 80 artists and more than 25 businesses will be within walking distance.

There will be open receptions for the public to view the new work of the gallery/studio owners as well as the work of guest artists this August.

The First Friday Gallery Walk is showcasing plenty of art and vendors for you to explore and shop, some for the entire month of August.

Vendors like Burger Punk, 30th St. Market and Studio Six will be at the First Friday Gallery Walk.

For more information, please visit The Paseo Arts District website.

Paseo Arts Association | 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City, OK 73103