Wheeler District Ferris Wheel reopening in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more families are enjoying the outdoors, the Wheeler District says its big attraction is reopening to the public.

The Wheeler District Ferris Wheel will reopen on April 3.

Food trucks will be parked at the Ferris wheel all weekend long.

Guests can ride the Ferris wheel, relax in on-site hammocks, play lawn games like cornhole and continue exploring the expanding district by eating at the all-day café Terminal Commons or trying a local beer at The Big Friendly.

“We’re so excited to welcome the city back to the Ferris wheel this spring,” said Ashley Terry, vice president of development for the Wheeler District. “We look forward to seeing family and friends enjoying the outdoors while taking in an unmatched bird’s eye view of downtown. After riding the wheel, we hope visitors take the opportunity to explore the new additions to the district.”

Spring hours for the Wheeler District Ferris Wheel are:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Single-ride tickets are $6 per person, day passes are $10 and season passes are $20. Group ticket rates are available, and kids age three and under ride free.

Staff will wear masks, manage social distancing in the ticket line and increase cleaning procedures, including wiping down gondolas with disinfectant after every ride.