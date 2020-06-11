Wheeler District Ferris Wheel set to reopen next week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular attraction in Oklahoma City is set to reopen next week with new safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wheeler District Ferris Wheel is set to re-open June 16.

“The summer season is nearly here, and so is the Wheeler District Ferris wheel,” said Ashley Terry, vice president of development for the Wheeler District. “We can’t wait to see everyone hanging out in the hammocks, playing games and getting a bird’s eye view of downtown.”

The iconic Oklahoma City attraction will operate under its regular hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 – 9 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Single-ride tickets cost $6 per person, day passes are available for $10 and a season pass sells for $20. Group ticket rates are available, and kids 3 and under ride free.

During this season, the Wheeler District has implemented new safety precautions. Staff will wear masks, manage social distancing in the ticket line and increase cleaning procedures, including wiping down gondolas with disinfectant after every ride.