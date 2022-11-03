OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we’re getting ready for the season of giving, the Wheeler District is hoping generous Oklahomans will help others in need.

The district is hosting a two-week food drive to support the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s school pantry program.

“Putting food on the tables of local Oklahoma families and knowing they have the nourishment they need is a rewarding feeling,” said Ashley Terry, Wheeler District’s vice president of development. “We appreciate the commitment of this community and the desire to give back again this year.”

Donations can be made at the Wheeler District’s Ferris Wheel from Nov. 12 through Nov. 26 during regular operating hours.

Organizers say the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is in need of canned goods, oatmeal, dry pasta, hot and serve meals, and cereal.

Each person who donates two cans of food will receive a complimentary single-ride ticket for the Ferris Wheel.

Last year, the Wheeler District collected 382 pounds of food, which provided 318 meals for students.

“We are grateful to the Wheeler District for pledging its support to address the pressing issue of food insecurity in our community,” said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “We are proud to partner to ensure more Oklahomans have access to healthy food.”

Items can be dropped off at the Ferris Wheel during the following times:

Tuesday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.