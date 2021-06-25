Wheeler District kicking off third summer concert series

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Wheeler District is kicking off its third summer concert series this weekend for families wanting to get out and enjoy summer evenings.

The Wheeler Summer Concert Series kicks off on Friday, June 25.

This week, visitors can enjoy live music by Mallory Eagle, Isaac McClung, and Ken Pomeroy. Other headliners of future events include Jabee, Stepmom, and S. Reidy.

In addition to the live music, guests can enjoy food from Frisbee Burger, Sasquatch Shaved Ice, and The Big Friendly. Visitors can also shop at various pop-up shops.

The Ferris wheel provides a great way to view the city, and guests will be able to purchase half-priced tickets for single rides during the event.

The summer concert series will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 25, July 13, August 27, and Sept. 24.

