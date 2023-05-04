OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you want to get out and enjoy the spring weather, a new farmers market is starting in the Wheeler District.

Organizers say more than 25 vendors will line the streets of Wheeler District as the neighborhood hosts its first farmers market on May 5.

Every Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy shopping for fresh produce, baked goods, and other handmade items.

“Wheeler District is a dynamic, active community, so adding a family-friendly farmers market has been a goal for years,” said Ashley Terry, Wheeler District Vice President of Development. “The market is bringing homegrown and handmade goods to the district while supporting local small businesses from all over Oklahoma.”

The farmers market will run through October 27.

It will be located near 1701 Wheeler St. in Oklahoma City.