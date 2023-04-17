OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools say Wheeler Middle School is being evacuated due to a gas line issue at a construction site nearby.

Students were taken to the Schilling Recreation Center at 539 SE 25th St. while Oklahoma Natural Gas and the OKC Fire Department assess the situation.

OKCPS says the district will make a decision on returning to the classroom around 12:30 p.m.

Lunch will be provided to students at the recreation center, but parents can pick up their students if they’d like.