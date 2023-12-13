OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Do you still believe in Santa Claus?

According to a survey from BetCarolina.com, Oklahomans are among the youngest to stop believing in Santa.

Each state was ranked based the survey responses of more than 3,000 Americans and their festive habits.

Officials say children in the state stop believing as early as eight years old, making Oklahoma the third youngest to stop believing.

According to the survey, these top five states stop believing in Santa the earliest:

Oregon: 7.58 years old Minnesota: 7.94 years old Oklahoma: 8.09 years old Alaska: 8.11 years old Washington: 8.25 years old

While kids in these five states believe in Santa the longest:

Texas: 10.43 years old South Carolina: 10.18 years old New York: 10.03 years old Colorado: 9.51 years old Wyoming: 9.47 years old

The survey says kids tend to believe until they’re around nine years of age (9 years, 1 month), but each state differs slightly.

According to BetCarolina.com, children in Texas stop believing at the age of 10 years and five months, while in South Carolina, it’s 10 years and one month. New York children stop believing after they turn 10, while children in California stop believing at the age of nine years and five months, almost a year ahead of Texas.

When it comes to genders, boys tend to believe in Father Christmas longer than girls. About 31% of boys say they still believe at the age of 10 years or older, while only 27% of girls can say they still believe at the same age.

For more information, visit BetCarolina.com.