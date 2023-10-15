(NEXSTAR) — Fall is upon us – even if the Oklahoma weather doesn’t always feel like it. The countdown to Halloween is on, pumpkin spice everything is back, and we’re losing daylight. The only shoe left to drop are the leaves.

For some around the country, the leaves have already started changing color. For others, it won’t be long until the trees combust into reds, yellows, oranges, and browns.

In Oklahoma, the change in colors is just beginning, according to a new prediction map.

SmokyMountains.com, a travel brand dedicated to promoting the Smoky Mountain region, produces a fall foliage map every year, showing when areas in the U.S. will near, reach, and surpass peak colors. They use historical temperature and precipitation data, forecasted temperature and precipitation, the types of trees known to be in the area, and user-reported information to develop their fall foliage forecast. While it may not be completely accurate, it does offer insight into how soon the autumn colors will peak.

As of early October, only spots in the northern U.S. are seeing peak colors.

Oklahoma should see patchy and partial changes by the end of October, according to the projection. But peak fall colors won’t come until around November 13 for the northern half of the state and November 20 for the southern part of the state.

You can see the interactive map below, courtesy of SmokyMountains.com.

There are multiple factors that can influence when the leaves change color. Largely, it’s the length of day, Brad Hutnik, a forest ecologist/silviculturist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources told Nexstar.

We’ve been slowly losing daylight since the summer solstice in mid-June, and it will only become more noticeable as we move through October. Our trees are tuned into that lack of light and will begin to wind down for the year.

“Oftentimes, by the time we’re seeing the leaves on the trees, that tree is functionally shut down for the year, and those leaves are essentially just dying off,” Hutnik says. By late September, many trees have fully shut down.

Enjoy the leaves while you can — by late October and early November, the fall foliage will be past peak in most areas of the country.