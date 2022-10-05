Pumpkins for sale in front of a corn field.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fall is here and the temperatures are falling, which means that many families are enjoying all that the cooler weather has to offer.

Whether it is taking a road trip along the Tahlimena Drive or heading to a haunted house, there are many options to celebrate fall in the Sooner State.

One popular option is heading to a pumpkin patch.

There are dozens of pumpkin patches across the state, so we compiled a list of some of the locations you won’t want to miss.

Ada

Cornerstone Kids Ranch is located at 11960 County Road 3536 in Ada.

Visitors can walk through the pumpkin patch and take part in hayrides, a petting farm, an indoor hay bale maze, train rides, hay bale climbing castle, carnival games, and a pedal car racetrack.

Admission is $12 and includes a pumpkin from the “Jack O Lantern” patch.

Adair

Faithful Family Farms Pumpkin Patch and Fun Farm is located at 525 E. Main Street in Adair.

Organizers say you can enjoy sunflower fields, pumpkins, hay rides, a corn maze, and an animal barnyard.

Admission is $15.95 per person.

Arcadia

The Parkhurst Pumpkin Ranch is located at 720 S. Henny Rd. in Arcadia.

Organizers say there are tractor rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, and the pumpkin patch. Admission is $13.

Claremore

Shepherd’s Cross & Heart of the Shepherd is located at 16792 E 450 Rd. in Claremore.

Guests can walk through the pumpkin patch and explore activities on the 80-acre farm.

Admission is free but a $5 donation is suggested.

Edmond

The Pumpkin Patch at Chisholm Creek is located at 1324 W. Memorial Rd.

Organizers partnered with Wind Drift Orchards to provide the pumpkins for the patch on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Southern Hills Christian Church, located at 3207 S. Boulevard in Edmond, has its own pumpkin patch.

The proceeds from the event go toward ministry efforts in the community.

Wings A Special Needs Community is hosting its own pumpkin patch at 13700 N. Eastern Ave. in Edmond.

The organization hosts a fall festival and pumpkin patch every weekend with games, pumpkins, hayrides, and a petting zoo.

Admission is $7

Fletcher

Snider Family Exotics is located at 20010 OK-17 in Fletcher.

The exotic animal park is hosting its own pumpkin patch every Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $9 per person and each child gets to take home a small pumpkin.

Glencoe

On My Gourd! Pumpkin Patch is located at 9212 E. Glencoe Rd. in Glencoe.

In addition to pumpkins, there are hay rides, a nature trail, a pumpkin paintball wall, swings, cornhole, and concessions.

Harrah

Cross Timbers Christmas Tree Farm & Pumpkin Patch is located at 2161 Harrison Ave. in Harrah. Organizers say they have pumpkins, corn stalk bundles, straw bales, and scarecrows. Admission is free.

Wild Drift Orchards has a pumpkin patch located at 18499 N.E. 50th St. in Harrah.

If you’re looking for a little extra fright, Wild Drift Orchards also has a haunted attraction.

Lamont

Rustic Roots is located at 105340 Greer Rd. in Lamont.

Organizers say there is a corn cannon, a giant slide fort, a giant jumping pad, a petting zoo, hay rides, a barrel train and concessions.

Admission is $12.

The pumpkin patch will also host a fall festival on oct. 15 featuring food trucks, live music, and vendors.

Midwest City

St. Matthew United Methodist Church is hosting a pumpkin patch, located at 300 N. Air Depot in Midwest City.

Organizers say all funds raised will go to serve the Mid-Del community.

Oklahoma City

Katiebug’s Shaved Ice and Hot Chocolate is located at 7 N.W. 9th St. in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say the shop hosts its own pumpkin patch and has fall treats, popcorn, and homemade candles.

Orr Family Farm is located at 14400 S. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

There is a pumpkin patch, hay rides, pony rides, a carousel, a train ride, a fall maze, a ropes course and a barrel train.

Admission is $18.95 online for weekends, or $14.95 online for weekdays.

Pumpkinville at the Myriad Botanical Gardens is located at 301 W. Reno Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Recently, it was named the ‘Best Pumpkin Patch in the USA’ by USA Today’s 10Best.

Guests can enjoy over 30,000 pumpkins, gourds, haystacks and mums. Admission is $9 per person.

The Big Friendly is located at 1737 Spoke Street in Oklahoma City.

The brewery and taproom in the Wheeler District has opened its own pumpkin patch on the patio.

The Pumpkin Stand has two locations: 1427 S. Broadway in Oklahoma City and 3301 W. Britton Rd. in Oklahoma City.

The stand offers military, fire, police, and EMT discounts.

Southern Hills United Methodist Church hosts its own pumpkin patch, located at 8200 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

In addition to purchasing pumpkins, guests can also enjoy items from a variety of food trucks.

Piedmont

Chester’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 5201 Cimarron Rd. in Piedmont.

It features a petting zoo, pony rides, hayrides, a mystery maze, and the pumpkin patch. Admission is $12 for kids, and $6 for adults. Admission includes the price of one pie pumpkin.

Porter

Livesay Orchards is located at 39232 E. 231 Street in Porter.

Families can take a hayride to a pumpkin patch to pick out a pumpkin, pick apples from an orchard, and even explore a corn maze.

Admission is $9 per person online.

Sand Springs

Pleasant Valley Farms is located at 22350 W. 71st St. in Sand Springs.

The pumpkin patch is open every day and admission is free.

Shawnee

Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch is located at 7110 N. Harrison in Shawnee.

It features 20 acres of farm grown pumpkins, a five-acre corn maze, and concessions.

Welch

Annabelle’s Fun Farm is located at 444584 E. 110 Rd. in Welch.

Annabelle’s was voted best pumpkin patch in Oklahoma for four years by Readers Digest Magazine.

It features a pumpkin patch and a massive corn maze. Admission is $19.95 at the gates, or save $3 online.

Wilburton

Ward Ranch Pumpkin Patch is located at 3471 NW Highbridge Road in Wilburton.

The pumpkin patch is set to open on Oct. 7.