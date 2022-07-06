The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved.

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Oklahoma are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Oklahoma in 2019. Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Connecticut

– Moved from Oklahoma to Connecticut in 2019: 199

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Oklahoma in 2019: 430

— #32 most common destination from Connecticut

#39. Minnesota

– Moved from Oklahoma to Minnesota in 2019: 204

— 0.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Oklahoma in 2019: 638

— #32 most common destination from Minnesota

#38. Iowa

– Moved from Oklahoma to Iowa in 2019: 261

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Iowa to Oklahoma in 2019: 551

— #30 most common destination from Iowa

#37. Mississippi

– Moved from Oklahoma to Mississippi in 2019: 292

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Oklahoma in 2019: 271

— #28 most common destination from Mississippi

#36. Wisconsin

– Moved from Oklahoma to Wisconsin in 2019: 346

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Oklahoma in 2019: 64

— #46 most common destination from Wisconsin

#35. Alaska

– Moved from Oklahoma to Alaska in 2019: 359

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alaska to Oklahoma in 2019: 188

— #40 most common destination from Alaska

#34. South Dakota

– Moved from Oklahoma to South Dakota in 2019: 374

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Dakota to Oklahoma in 2019: 880

— #11 most common destination from South Dakota

#33. Kentucky

– Moved from Oklahoma to Kentucky in 2019: 378

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Oklahoma in 2019: 537

— #24 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

#32. Montana

– Moved from Oklahoma to Montana in 2019: 455

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Montana to Oklahoma in 2019: 617

— #19 most common destination from Montana

#31. New York

– Moved from Oklahoma to New York in 2019: 530

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,505

— #36 most common destination from New York

#30. Alabama

– Moved from Oklahoma to Alabama in 2019: 541

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Oklahoma in 2019: 241

— #41 most common destination from Alabama

#29. Wyoming

– Moved from Oklahoma to Wyoming in 2019: 564

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wyoming to Oklahoma in 2019: 326

— #21 most common destination from Wyoming

#28. Maryland

– Moved from Oklahoma to Maryland in 2019: 591

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Oklahoma in 2019: 672

— #35 most common destination from Maryland

#27. Ohio

– Moved from Oklahoma to Ohio in 2019: 696

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,163

— #31 most common destination from Ohio

#26. New Mexico

– Moved from Oklahoma to New Mexico in 2019: 702

— 0.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Oklahoma in 2019: 3,447

— #5 most common destination from New Mexico

#25. Utah

– Moved from Oklahoma to Utah in 2019: 775

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Utah to Oklahoma in 2019: 155

— #43 most common destination from Utah

#24. Michigan

– Moved from Oklahoma to Michigan in 2019: 780

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Oklahoma in 2019: 794

— #30 most common destination from Michigan

#23. South Carolina

– Moved from Oklahoma to South Carolina in 2019: 812

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 85

— #47 most common destination from South Carolina

#22. Tennessee

– Moved from Oklahoma to Tennessee in 2019: 935

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,143

— #29 most common destination from Tennessee

#21. Nevada

– Moved from Oklahoma to Nevada in 2019: 968

— 1.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,018

— #25 most common destination from Nevada

#20. Indiana

– Moved from Oklahoma to Indiana in 2019: 986

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,397

— #16 most common destination from Indiana

#19. Delaware

– Moved from Oklahoma to Delaware in 2019: 1,025

— 1.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Oklahoma in 2019: 0

— #40 most common destination from Delaware

#18. Oregon

– Moved from Oklahoma to Oregon in 2019: 1,350

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Oklahoma in 2019: 432

— #35 most common destination from Oregon

#17. Washington

– Moved from Oklahoma to Washington in 2019: 1,383

— 1.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,039

— #27 most common destination from Washington

#16. Virginia

– Moved from Oklahoma to Virginia in 2019: 1,486

— 1.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,146

— #27 most common destination from Virginia

#15. Georgia

– Moved from Oklahoma to Georgia in 2019: 1,538

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,888

— #26 most common destination from Georgia

#14. Nebraska

– Moved from Oklahoma to Nebraska in 2019: 1,582

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nebraska to Oklahoma in 2019: 973

— #15 most common destination from Nebraska

#13. North Carolina

– Moved from Oklahoma to North Carolina in 2019: 1,705

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,745

— #23 most common destination from North Carolina

#12. Idaho

– Moved from Oklahoma to Idaho in 2019: 1,903

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Oklahoma in 2019: 429

— #21 most common destination from Idaho

#11. Louisiana

– Moved from Oklahoma to Louisiana in 2019: 1,973

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Oklahoma in 2019: 1,942

— #11 most common destination from Louisiana

#10. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975

— 2.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881

— #37 most common destination from Pennsylvania

#9. Arizona

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arizona in 2019: 2,042

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,962

— #18 most common destination from Arizona

#8. Illinois

– Moved from Oklahoma to Illinois in 2019: 2,326

— 2.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Oklahoma in 2019: 2,401

— #27 most common destination from Illinois

#7. California

– Moved from Oklahoma to California in 2019: 3,747

— 4.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,408

— #25 most common destination from California

#6. Kansas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Kansas in 2019: 4,258

— 5.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,371

— #4 most common destination from Kansas

#5. Colorado

– Moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 2019: 4,412

— 5.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Oklahoma in 2019: 9,020

— #5 most common destination from Colorado

#4. Missouri

– Moved from Oklahoma to Missouri in 2019: 4,644

— 5.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,166

— #9 most common destination from Missouri

#3. Arkansas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Arkansas in 2019: 5,826

— 6.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arkansas to Oklahoma in 2019: 7,421

— #2 most common destination from Arkansas

#2. Florida

– Moved from Oklahoma to Florida in 2019: 6,488

— 7.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Oklahoma in 2019: 4,109

— #30 most common destination from Florida

#1. Texas

– Moved from Oklahoma to Texas in 2019: 23,535

— 27.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Oklahoma in 2019: 26,383

— #3 most common destination from Texas

