OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahomans across the state are celebrating the 4th of July, but those loud explosions of fireworks across the sky can trigger post traumatic stress disorder for veterans. While Tuesday is all about celebrating our nation’s freedom, some veterans may have a hard time enjoying the night.

The loud booms can spark anxiety and flashbacks for some combat veterans.

“Those are normal reactions to what we’ve gone through,” said Major Edward Pulido.

Major Edward Pulido is retired from the United States Army. He told KFOR, the 4th of July is a day of fellowship and celebration, but it’s also a time that can be difficult for some vets.

“My advice to veterans is that, I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I lost a leg in combat operations in Iraq. I understand peer to peer support is very important, making sure that you connect with your peers you served with, or your family, and being with your friends,” said Pulido.

Pulido is a founder of Warriors for Freedom.

It’s an organization that helps veterans, and their families prevent suicide. He said they’re ready to provide resources to Oklahoma vets this holiday.

“For us we stand ready to deliver on the promise that we will never leave anybody behind on the field of battle and we’ll make sure we take care of them on the home front,” said Pulido.

An Oklahoma Veteran’s Affairs psychologist told KFOR, veteran suicide rates in Oklahoma are going down, but it’s still an issue.

“Veterans are getting more comfortable asking for help… Destigmatizing mental health, talking about it more, that really does help when it comes time for someone to say alright, I’m worth asking for help. I don’t have to carry this load alone,” said Jerri Turner, Oklahoma Veteran’s Affairs psychologist.

This holiday, the city of Mustang is recognizing veteran’s sensitivity to fireworks by providing free signs to veterans, so neighbors can be aware of triggers.

Courtesy: City of Mustang, Mustang Police Department

Pulido said to be mindful of your veteran neighbors and check in on them during the 4th of July, as some may not tell you they have issues with the noise.

“And if you’re lonely, you’re by yourself, there’s people out there who are part of your family and I want to be a part of that family too and to all veterans out there, there’s hope, there’s an opportunity and certainly thank you for your service and your sacrifice,” said Pulido.

For veterans who need assistance with mental health, you can call 988 then press 1 for the veterans crisis line. If you’re a loved one who knows of a veteran who needs help, you can also make that call.

If you’re a veteran who would rather chat with someone online and do not want to make a phone call, you can message the Veterans Crisis Line here.

The John Daly and Major Ed, Heart of a Lion Foundation and Warriors for Freedom Foundation also provide resources for veterans who are struggling. You can find more information on their website.