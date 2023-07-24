OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A whistleblower who has claimed there have been sexual assaults and rapes inside Oklahoma’s prisons said she was fired in retaliation. She shared her testimony at a Criminal Justice and Corrections Committee hearing at the State Capitol on Monday.

Dr. Whitney Louis said she reported allegations of wrongdoing by corrections staff only to be accused herself of being a problematic employee. She was then fired.

She said there was a pattern of retaliation for speaking out.

“My kids as me why aren’t you going to work and I have to tell them this is what happens when you stick up for yourself,” said Louis during Monday’s hearing.

She tearfully spoke about being a good example for her children after she stood up for those who have no voice inside the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft.

The reported the assaults and rapes in 2022.

“I let them know about what the inmates were telling me and what I saw firsthand. I’m supposed to be the safe place for them. It was my duty to be able to report that,” said Louis.

A psychologist in prison systems for 17 years, Louis said shortly after reporting the assaults and the concerning behavior by the warden she was accused of being a problematic employee. That was the reason she filed a whistleblower complaint.

“I filed it so I could have some type of protection because I was telling the truth,” said Louis.

During Monday’s hearing more former employees came forward with similar issues.

“I had a Lieutenant come into my control room and tried to kiss me and jump on top of me,” said SGT. Ashley Teafatiller, a former corrections officer at the center, who was fired shortly after she reported the assault.

Mason Shaffer was also let go after he said he did not volunteer to take a position four hours away at another facility, only weeks after his wife gave birth to their child.

“The warden because hostile and vulgar. I either did it or I did not have a job,” said Shaffer, who moved to Arkansas and was told he couldn’t get a job at correctional facilities there since the DOC gave him a bad review.

Louis fought to get her job back. She won the case against her yet the DOC still has not reinstated her. They have appealed the decision.

There have been years of reports of alleged sexual assaults and rapes inside the center yet the committee said things have remained the same.

Department of Corrections Director Steven Harpe said he was willing to take a step towards change.

“There are things in a public meeting that we’re not willing to share, as you mentioned. So if we get the opportunity to go into an executive session I think we’d more than welcome that,” said Harpe.

Chairman Justin Humphrey said he felt the whistleblower complaint was not extensively investigated.

He asked a spokesperson from the Attorney General’s office to be at the hearing and said they were called in to investigate whether or not the DOC did investigate the whistleblower’s claims, to which they did.

Humphrey questions the AG’s spokesperson and said they should have done a more thorough investigation.

Both the warden and deputy warden resigned following the claims of sexual assaults at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center.