OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Less than a week after devastating tornadoes moved through the state, the White House has approved a request for federal disaster assistance.

Gov. Kevin Stitt submitted the request for federal disaster assistance on Sunday, April 23.

“I appreciate our partners in the White House for their quick response to assist Oklahoma as we rebuild the communities impacted by last week’s tornadoes and severe storms,” said Governor Stitt. “I am also grateful to the entire congressional delegation for their readiness to help, as well as all local and state officials who have been working tirelessly to aid and support their fellow Oklahomans during this time.”

Individuals and business owners in McClain and Pottawatomie counties who were impacted by the April 19 tornadoes and severe storms may qualify for disaster aid.

The assistance can help with housing repairs, or temporary housing, replace damaged property, or disaster expenses not covered by other programs.

To apply for disaster assistance, individuals may call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362) or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov.