White House recommends weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing for university students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to a report from the White House, the situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic in Oklahoma is getting worse.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 222,993 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,307 cases, or a 1% increase.

There were 23 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,945.

According to the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Oklahoma has one of the highest rates in the country for COVID-19 and test positivity rate.

Last week, the White House said Oklahoma ranked 19th in the country for the highest rate of COVID-19 cases. The Sooner State also came in with the fourth highest rate in the nation for test positivity.

Now, it seems things are getting worse.

According to this week’s report, Oklahoma has the 16th highest rate in the country for cases and is now ranked third for test positivity.

Officials say 97% of all counties in Oklahoma have high levels of community transmission.

“This current fall to winter surge continues to spread to every corner of the US, from small towns to large cities, from farms to beach communities. This surge is the most rapid increase in cases; the widest spread of intense transmission, with more than 2,000 counties in COVID red zones; and the longest duration of rapid increase, now entering its 8th week, that we have experienced,” the report states. “Despite the severity of this surge and the threat to the hospital systems, many state and local governments are not implementing the same mitigation policies that stemmed the tide of the summer surge; that may happen now.”

Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

The report states that even with the vaccine being implemented, it won’t substantially reduce viral spread, hospitalizations, or fatalities until the 100 million Americans with comorbidities can be immunized. That is expected to take until late spring of 2021.

“Behavioral change and aggressive mitigation policies are the only widespread prevention tools that we have to address this winter surge,” the report states.

Officials stress that activities that were safe in the summer are not safe now.

The report states that universities must have weekly testing plans in place for the spring semester, “mandatorily testing all students weekly to prevent spread in the community.”

The report goes on to say that effective practices to slow the spread of the virus include requiring masks, limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25% and limiting bar hours.

