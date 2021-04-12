White House releases state-by-state infrastructure fact sheets; here’s where Oklahoma stands

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (KFOR) – Today, the White House released state-by-state fact sheets to ‘highlight the urgent need in every state across the country’ for the American Jobs Plan proposed by President Biden.

The fact sheets highlight the number of bridges and miles of road in each state in poor condition, the percentage of households without access to broadband, the billions of dollars required for water infrastructure, among other infrastructure needs.

Roads and bridges: In Oklahoma there are 2,326 bridges and over 1,004 miles of highway in poor condition. Since 2011, commute times have increased by 7.7% in Oklahoma and on average, each driver pays $394 per year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.

Public transportation: Oklahomans who take public transportation spend an extra 50.5% of their time commuting and non-White households are 2.2 times more likely to commute via public

transportation. 30% of trains and other transit vehicles in the state are past useful life.

Resilient infrastructure: From 2010 to 2020, Oklahoma has experienced 46 extreme weather events, costing the state up to $20 billion in damages.

Drinking water: Over the next 20 years, Oklahoma’s drinking water infrastructure will require $6.9

billion in additional funding.

Housing: In part due to a lack of available and affordable housing, 211,000 renters in Oklahoma are

rent burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on rent.

Broadband: 24% of Oklahomans live in areas where, by one definition, there is no broadband

infrastructure that provides minimally acceptable speeds. And 55.5% of Oklahomans live in areas

where there is only one such internet provider. Even where infrastructure is available, broadband may be too expensive to be within reach. 16% of Oklahoma households do not have an internet

subscription.

Child care: In Oklahoma, there is an estimated $624 million gap in what schools need to do

maintenance and make improvements and 55% of residents live in a childcare desert.

Manufacturing: Manufacturers account for more than 9% of total output in Oklahoma, employing

136,000 workers, or 8% of the state’s workforce.

Home energy: In Oklahoma, an average low-income family spends 8-10% of their income on home

energy costs forcing tough choices between paying energy bills and buying food, medicine or other

essentials.

Clean energy jobs: As of 2019, there were 22,765 Oklahomans working in clean energy.

Veterans health: Oklahoma is home to over 300,000 veterans, 9.6% of whom are women and

44% of whom are over the age of 65.

Click here to read the full Oklahoma report.

The $2-trillion infrastructure plan seeks to invest in all of these items and more.

Republicans have pushed back on the president’s plan.

“We ought to build that which we can afford and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

Biden says the final plan will not be exactly what he’s proposed, but says Republicans need to cooperate to rebuild the country.

Individual fact sheets for each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico can be read via the White House website.

Congress is expected to debate the infrastructure package when lawmakers return to Capitol Hill the week after next.