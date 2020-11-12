White House report: 90% of Oklahoma counties have moderate, high levels of COVID-19 transmission

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A report from the White House suggests that Oklahomans need to do more to prevent and slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 142,334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 2,177 cases, or a 1.6% increase.

There were 19 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,470.

According to the most recent White House report, Oklahoma remains in the red zone for cases and for the test positivity rate.

The report states that 90% of all counties in Oklahoma have moderate or high levels of community transmission of COVID-19. In fact, 83% of the counties have high levels of community transmission.

“The unyielding COVID spread across Oklahoma continues with new hospital admissions, inpatients, and patients in the ICU at record levels, indicating deeper spread across the state. The most recent trends, showing steep inclines across all indicators, need immediate action including mask requirements to decrease severity in morbidity and mortality among Oklahoman,” the report states.

It says that effective practices to decrease transmission in public spaces includes limiting restaurant indoor capacity to less than 50% and restricting house until cases and test positivity decrease to the yellow zone.

It also says that state leaders should remind residents to never gather with individuals outside of your household without a mask, always wear a mask in public places, stop gatherings beyond your immediate household until cases and test positivity are in the yellow zone. Also, residents should get a flu shot.

