White House Report: Oklahoma remains in red zone for coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to climb in Oklahoma, a recent White House report says the Sooner State has one of the highest case rates for the virus in the country.

On Wednesday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 94,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

There were nine additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,075.

Recently, a White House report stated Oklahoma remains in the red zone for cases and is listed as the 10th highest rate in the country.

Oklahoma also has the fifth highest rate of test positivity in the country.

In all, officials say 70% of Oklahoma has moderate or high levels of community transmission, and 47% of the state has high levels of community transmission.

“Community transmission has remained high across the state for the past month, with many preventable deaths,” the report states.

It recommends that state leaders continue to provide messaging about the effectiveness of masks to prevent the spread of the virus.

