White House report: Oklahoma remains in the red zone for new coronavirus cases

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With schools back in session in states across the country, health leaders across the country are keeping a close eye on coronavirus cases.

Earlier this week, the White House released its latest coronavirus report for the State of Oklahoma.

According to the report, Oklahoma remains in the red zone for the number of cases. The Sooner State ranks 13th in the country for the highest rate of new infections.

The report also shows that Oklahoma is ranked ninth in the country for the highest test positivity rate.

Officials say Oklahoma, Tulsa, and Cleveland counties had the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks. In all, those counties represent more than 46% of new cases in Oklahoma.

Experts say 60% of all counties in Oklahoma have community transmission of the virus.

The report recommends that state leaders issue mask mandates to decrease the spread of COVID-19. However, Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he is adamantly against issuing a statewide mask mandate.

It also recommends bars be closed and indoor dining should be restricted to 50 percent or 25 percent capacity in certain areas.

To read the full report, visit the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.

