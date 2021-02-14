Whiteout conditions west of metro area tough on truckers

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Heavy snow made travel conditions bad all over Oklahoma on Sunday, and high winds are making things even more dangerous.

On Interstate 40 West of the metro, the flat terrain made for 35-40 mph winds all day. It actually kept the highway pretty clear but made for whiteout conditions thru the afternoon.

“It’s snow. It gets slippery, its unpredictable,” said trucker Robert Sutter.

Combine that snow with near gale force winds and gusts, and you have near whiteout conditions on one of the state’s major highways. Cars and trucks were fighting the conditions on I-40 on Sunday. Plows were sparking and kicking up drifts west of the metro. Semi-tractor-trailers were trying to get through.

“The lighter the truck, the easier it is for the truck to lose control,” said Sutter.

Whiteout conditions make driving extremely dangerous.

With cross winds approaching 50 mph, it kept the actual roadway fairly clear, but for truckers it makes it hard to keep the big rigs on the road. Some trucks stalled on the shoulders, many choosing to wait out the worst at truck stops along I-40.

“It’s safer sometimes to wait it out, yeah,” said Sutter

As actual snow fall tapers off, more cars and trucks were back on the interstate late Sunday afternoon. Truckers say be careful.

“Don’t hang around a semi if you don’t have to. For people that are inexperienced, take your time, get off the road if you are not used to it,” said Sutter.