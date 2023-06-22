PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – A puppy is recovering at the vet after a Pauls Valley city employee allegedly stabbed it in the head with a butter knife.

Now, the owner doesn’t know how she’ll pay the vet bill to get the dog back.

“Who does that?” said Misty Harrison, the dog’s owner.

Harrison told News 4 she wishes she could forget what she saw Sunday night.

“It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it. Don’t want to see anything like it ever again,” said Harrison.

Harrison said her six-month-old puppy was following one of Harrison’s friend’s back from the store, when the dog went up to a fence near Pecan and Coffee Avenue.

“This dog and the two in the backyard are going back and forth with eachother with a fence between them,” said Chief Derrick Jolley with the Pauls Valley Police Department.

That’s when police and Harrison said the two dog’s owner, Cody Davis, appeared.

Cody Davis, Image courtesy Garvin County Jail

“He jumped the fence, stabbed her in the head with a butter knife, jumped his fence and ran back inside his house,” said Harrison.

“This puppy is on the outside of a fence. No one can articulate to me a particular threat to the dogs or the owner,” said Chief Jolley.

Harrison’s grandmother told News 4 she watched in horror from her front porch.

“I ran across the street and got the dog,” said Billie Davis. “She was in the process of being traumatized.”

Harrison called police who rushed Stormy to the vet. Officers noted Stormy was “sweet in nature” even with a butter knife lodged 1.5 inches in her head.

Chief Jolley said Davis, who manages the city’s cemeteries, was too drunk to give a statement that would hold up in court.

“How come you couldn’t let officers stay at his house while he sobered up?” asked News 4.

“He was at his own residence. He was not out in public. I only have two officers per shift,” said Jolley.

Jolley said the Pauls Valley Police Department is fully staffed, but many of their officers are in training.

“I ain’t got a good explanation why it took them two days to get the statement,” said Jolley.

Chief Jolley said he was also off of work because of overtime and several other officers had days off because of the recent holiday.

Pauls Valley Police received Davis’ statement Tuesday. According to court documents Davis told officers “both of their fully grown dogs were attacking the fence trying to attack the puppy,” then “the puppy suddenly ran away from their property.”

On Wednesday, Davis’ dogs were blocking the entrance to his front door preventing News 4 from knocking on it. Our crews called a number associated with him but did not receive a call back.

Harrison and her family also wanted answers and protested outside his home.

Meanwhile, Stormy survived the attack. However, Harrison has not seen her since.

“We went to get her yesterday and they told us it’d be $410 dollars, which we didn’t have. So they said they have to keep her until we come up with the money,” said Harrison.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help her family pay the vet bill and get her pup back. She said everyday the bill continues to grow.

Chief Jolley said animal abuse charges were filed against Davis and he was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The city manager says Davis is suspended from his job with pay until this is resolved.