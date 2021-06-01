Who is eligible? Oklahoma expanded Medicaid program enrollment begins

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over 200,000 more Oklahomans are now able to sign up for SoonerCare – Oklahoma’s Medicaid program.

Voters approved the expansion of the program last year at the polls – and coverage will start next month.

Officials with the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority say in the recent days, weeks and months, they’ve had a lot of people calling with questions of how to sign up and how this is all going to work.

“This is a big day for Oklahomans,” said Melissa Richey with the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority. “This is a big opportunity for them to receive the benefits that they may never have had the opportunity to receive.”

At the polls last June, Oklahomans voted to expand SoonerCare eligibility to more than 200,000 additional Oklahomans.

The federal government is funding 90% of the costs of this expansion.

The state legislature recently approved a $164 million dollar budget to cover its end.

“This is a free program,” Richey said. “Currently we have our SoonerCare benefits. Those people will still qualify for those same benefits moving forward that all of our current SoonerCare recipients receive.”

Individuals between the ages of 19-64 earning up to $17,796 and families of four earning up to $36,588 now qualify.

“Also, a family of four who may not have been able to provide benefits for their family might have that opportunity,” said Richey.

Coverage will begin for them July 1.

They will remain on the current SoonerCare plan until October – when they’re moved to a managed care model.

“There’s a lot going on for this population,” said Richey. “We want them to understand the full picture of what they’re about to receive so they need to start now, get their documents together, be prepared so that they can then go online or call us to see if they can receive the benefits.”

You can apply online at MySoonerCare.org or via phone at 800-987-7767.

There are also options to apply via mail or in-person.