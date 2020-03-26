Who is essential? Full list of ‘essential personnel’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While state officials have ordered all non-essential businesses to close, there are a lot of questions surrounding what that actually means for some industries.

The U.S. government and the State of Oklahoma have released lists of what is considered essential.

The list of essential businesses is as follows:

Healthcare/ Public Health

Workers providing COVID-19 testing; Workers that perform critical clinical research needed for COVID-19 response

Physicians

Dentists

Psychologists

Mid-level practitioners

Nurses and assistants

Infection control

Quality assurance personnel

Pharmacists

Physical and occupational therapists and assistants,

Social workers

Speech pathologists

Diagnostic and therapeutic technicians and technologists

Behavioral health workers responsible for coordination, outreach, engagement, and treatment to individuals in need of mental health or substance use disorder services.

Workers who provide support to vulnerable populations to ensure their health and well-being including family care providers

Medicinal marijuana dispensaries

All licensed medicinal marijuana companies that are in the supply chain for any medicinal marijuana dispensary

Workers supporting veterinary hospitals and clinics

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Accounting

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Administrative

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Admitting and discharge

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Engineering

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Epidemiological

Hospital and laboratory personnel – Source plasma and blood donation

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Food service

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Housekeeping

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Medical records

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Information technology and operational technology

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Nutritionists

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Sanitarians

Hospital and laboratory personnel- Respiratory therapists.

Workers in other medical facilities (including Ambulatory Health and Surgical, Blood Banks, Clinics, Community Mental Health, Comprehensive Outpatient rehabilitation, End Stage Renal Disease, Health Departments, Home Health care, Hospices, Hospitals, Long Term Care, Organ Pharmacies, Procurement Organizations, Psychiatric Residential, Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers)

Manufacturers, technicians, logistics and warehouse operators

Distributors of medical equipment, personal protective equipment (PPE), medical gases, pharmaceuticals, blood and blood products, vaccines, testing materials, laboratory supplies, cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting or sterilization supplies, and tissue and paper towel products

Public health / community health workers, including those who compile, model, analyze and communicate public health information

Blood and plasma donors and the employees of the organizations that operate and manage related activities

Workers that manage health plans, billing, and health information, who cannot practically work remotely

Workers who conduct community-based public health functions, conducting epidemiologic surveillance, compiling, analyzing and communicating public health information, who cannot practically work remotely

Workers performing cybersecurity functions at healthcare and public health facilities, who cannot practically work remotely

Workers conducting research critical to COVID-19 response

Workers performing security, incident management, and emergency operations functions at or on behalf of healthcare entities including healthcare coalitions, who cannot practically work remotely

Workers who support food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals, such as those residing in shelters

Pharmacy employees necessary for filling prescriptions

Workers performing mortuary services, including funeral homes, crematoriums, and cemetery workers

Workers who coordinate with other organizations to ensure the proper recovery, handling, identification, transportation, tracking, storage, and disposal of human remains and personal effects; certify cause of death; and facilitate access to mental/behavioral health services to the family members, responders, and survivors of an incident

Law Enforcement, Public Safety, First Responders

Personnel in emergency management, law enforcement, Emergency Management Systems, fire, and corrections, including front line and management

Search and rescue personnel

Tactical teams including maritime, aviation, and canine units

Workers at Public Safety Answering Points

Fire mitigation activities

Private security

Private fire department

Private emergency medical services personnel

State and County workers responding to abuse and neglect of children, elders and dependent adults

Animal control officers

Emergency Medical Technicians

911 call center employees

Fusion Center employees

Hazardous material responders from government and the private sector.

Workers – including contracted vendors — who maintain, manufacture, or supply digital systems infrastructure supporting law enforcement emergency service, and response operations.

Food and Agriculture

Workers supporting groceries, pharmacies, convenience stores and other retail that sells human food, animal/pet food, and beverage products

Restaurant carry-out and quick serve food operations – Carry-out and delivery food employees

Food manufacturer employees and their supplier employees—to include those employed in food processing (packers, meat processing, cheese plants, milk plants, produce, etc.) facilities; livestock, poultry, seafood slaughter facilities; pet and animal feed processing facilities; human food facilities producing by-products for animal food; beverage production facilities; and the production of food packaging

Farm workers to include those employed in animal food, feed, and ingredient production, packaging, and distribution; manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of veterinary drugs; truck delivery and transport; farm and fishery labor needed to produce our food supply domestically

Farm workers and support service workers to include those who field crops; commodity inspection; fuel ethanol facilities; storage facilities; and other agricultural inputs

Employees and firms supporting food, feed, and beverage distribution, including warehouse workers, vendor-managed inventory controllers and blockchain managers

Workers supporting the sanitation of all food manufacturing processes and operations from wholesale to retail

Company cafeterias – in-plant cafeterias used to feed employees

Workers in food testing labs in private industries and in institutions of higher education

Workers essential for assistance programs and government payments

Employees of companies engaged in the production, storage, transport, and distribution of chemicals, medicines, vaccines, and other substances used by the food and agriculture industry, including pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, minerals, enrichments, and other agricultural production aids

Animal agriculture workers to include those employed in veterinary health; manufacturing and distribution of animal medical materials, animal vaccines, animal drugs, feed ingredients, feed, and bedding, etc.; transportation of live animals, animal medical materials; transportation of deceased animals for disposal; raising of animals for food; animal production operations; slaughter and packing plants, renderers, and associated regulatory and government workforce

Workers who support the manufacture and distribution of forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper, and other wood products

Employees engaged in the manufacture and maintenance of equipment and other infrastructure necessary to agricultural production and distribution

Farm supply and hardware stores

Groves, greenhouses, nurseries, and vineyards

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting

Beverage and tobacco product manufacturing

Manufacturing of fiber and forestry products

Veterinary services

Certified farmers markets, farm and produce stands

Support of agricultural production including manufacturers, processors, sellers, transporters, and suppliers of livestock, poultry, feed, seed, water, fertilizer, herbicides, or insecticide

Those that care for animals, crops, groves, greenhouses, nurseries, vineyards, forests, farms, and ranches.

Garden centers

Energy

Electricity Industry:

Workers who maintain, ensure, or restore, or are involved in the development, transportation, fuel procurement, expansion, or operation of the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power, including call centers, utility workers, reliability engineers and fleet maintenance technicians

Workers needed for safe and secure operations at nuclear generation

Workers at generation, transmission and electric blackstart facilities

Workers at Reliability Coordinator (RC), Balancing Authorities (BA), and primary and backup Control Centers (CC), including but not limited to independent system operators, regional transmission organizations, and balancing authorities

Mutual assistance personnel

IT and OT technology staff – for EMS (Energy Management Systems) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems, and utility data centers; Cybersecurity engineers; cybersecurity risk management

Vegetation management crews and traffic workers who support

Environmental remediation/monitoring technicians

Instrumentation, protection, and control technicians

Safety and environmental personnel

Those who support and ensure the supply chain and supply chain management

These categories apply to all wind, solar, gas, hydroelectric and coal facilities

Petroleum Workers:

Petroleum product storage, pipeline, marine transport, terminals, rail transport, road transport

Crude oil storage facilities, pipeline, and marine transport

Petroleum refinery facilities

Petroleum refinery fractionators, blenders

Petroleum security operations center employees and workers who support emergency response services

Petroleum operations control rooms/centers

Petroleum drilling, extraction, production, processing, refining, terminal operations, transporting, and retail for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing

Onshore and offshore operations for maintenance and emergency response

Retail fuel centers such as gas stations and truck stops, and the distribution systems that support them

Midstream Companies

Liquids or produced water/waste storage facilities

Produced water waste facilities including UIC wells and transportation

Brine separation and processing facilities

Transportation maintenance and inspection workers

Pipeline maintenance and construction workers who may be required to traverse state lines to maintain facilities that cross state lines

Workers who maintain supply chain for these facilities

Petroleum security operations employees and workers who support emergency response services

Natural and Propane Gas Workers:

Natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines, including compressor stations

Underground storage of natural gas

Natural gas processing plants, and those that deal with natural gas liquids

Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) facilities

Natural gas security operations center, natural gas operations dispatch and control rooms/centers natural gas emergency response and customer emergencies, including natural gas leak calls

Drilling, production, processing, refining, and transporting natural gas for use as end-use fuels, feedstocks for chemical manufacturing, or use in electricity generation

Propane gas dispatch and control rooms and emergency response and customer emergencies, including propane leak calls

Propane gas service maintenance and restoration, including call centers

Processing, refining, and transporting natural liquids, including propane gas, for use as end-use fuels or feedstocks for chemical manufacturing

Propane gas storage, transmission, and distribution centers

Other compression facilities

Compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and propane gas retail and non-retail fuel stations, depots, and truck stops, that serve the public as well as private stations that support local and regional transportation companies such as transit authorities, refuse fleets, and freight haulers.

Water and Wastewater

Employees needed to operate and maintain drinking water and wastewater/drainage infrastructure, including:

Operational staff at water authorities

Operational staff at community water systems

Operational staff at wastewater treatment facilities

Workers repairing water and wastewater conveyances and performing required sampling or monitoring

Operational staff for water distribution and testing

Operational staff at wastewater collection facilities

Operational staff and technical support for SCADA Control systems

Chemical suppliers for wastewater and personnel protection

Workers that maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting water and wastewater operations

Drinking water and wastewater

Drinking water plant superintendents, managers, operators and maintenance technicians

Drinking water distribution system operator and maintenance technicians

Wastewater plant superintendents, managers, operators and maintenance technicians

Wastewater collection system operators and maintenance technicians

Laboratory certified operators and employees of a government or privately-owned laboratory that are accredited to analyze routine compliance drinking water or municipal wastewater samples

Rural water association staff and technical support staff

Rural water districts, including all facilities

Transportation and Logistics

Employees supporting or enabling transportation functions, including truck drivers, bus drivers, dispatchers, maintenance and repair technicians, warehouse workers, truck stop and rest area workers, and workers that maintain and inspect infrastructure (including those that require cross-jurisdiction travel)

Employees of firms providing services that enable logistics operations, including cooling, storing, packaging, and distributing products for wholesale or retail sale or use.

Mass transit workers

Workers responsible for operating dispatching passenger, commuter and freight trains and maintaining rail infrastructure and equipment

Maritime transportation workers – port workers, mariners, equipment operators

Truck drivers who haul hazardous and waste materials to support critical infrastructure, capabilities, functions, and services

Automotive repair and maintenance facilities

Manufacturers and distributors (to include service centers and related operations) of packaging materials, pallets, crates, containers, and other supplies needed to support manufacturing, packaging staging and distribution operations

Postal and shipping workers, to include private companies

Employees who repair and maintain vehicles, aircraft, rail equipment, marine vessels, and the equipment and infrastructure that enables operations that encompass movement of cargo and passengers

Air transportation employees, including air traffic controllers and maintenance personnel, ramp workers, aviation and aerospace safety, security, and operations personnel and accident investigations

Workers who support the maintenance and operation of cargo by air transportation, including flight crews, maintenance, airport operations, and other on- and off- airport facilities workers

Taxis, transportation services including Transportation Network ComTaxis, transportation services including Transportation Network Companies, and delivery services, including Delivery Network Companies.

Wholesale trade

Transportation and warehousing

Postal services and distribution centers

Public Works

Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential dams, locks and levees

Workers who support the operation, inspection, and maintenance of essential public works facilities and operations, including bridges, water and sewer main breaks, fleet maintenance personnel, construction of critical or strategic infrastructure, traffic signal maintenance, emergency location services for buried utilities, maintenance of digital systems infrastructure supporting public works operations, and other emergent issues

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences

Support, such as road and line clearing, to ensure the availability of needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications

Support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of residential and commercial solid waste and hazardous waste

Solid waste & hazardous waste

Utilities

Underground damage prevention services

Operational staff for solid waste pickup

Operational staff at solid waste transfer and disposal facilities

Operational staff at hazardous waste treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, including underground injection control sites.

Communications and Information Technology

Communications:

Maintenance of communications infrastructure- including privately owned and maintained communication systems- supported by technicians, operators, call-centers, wireline and wireless providers, cable service providers, satellite operations, undersea cable landing stations (including cable marine depots and submarine cable ship operators), Internet Exchange Points, and manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment

Workers who support radio, television, and media service, including, but not limited to front line news reporters, studio, and technicians for newsgathering and reporting

Workers at Independent System Operators and Regional Transmission Organizations, and Network Operations staff, engineers and/or technicians to manage the network or operate facilities

Engineers, technicians and associated personnel responsible for infrastructure construction and restoration, including contractors for construction and engineering of fiber optic cables

Installation, maintenance and repair technicians that establish, support or repair service as needed

Central office personnel to maintain and operate central office, data centers, and other network office facilities

Customer service and support staff, including managed and professional services as well as remote providers of support to transitioning employees to set up and maintain home offices, who interface with customers to manage or support service environments and security issues, including payroll, billing, fraud, and troubleshooting

Dispatchers involved with service repair and restoration

Broadcasting

Publishing industries

Telecommunications

Data processing, hosting, and related services

Software publishers

All other miscellaneous schools and instruction

Computer systems design and related services

Information Technology:

Workers who support command centers, including, but not limited to Network Operations Command Center, Broadcast Operations Control Center and Security Operations Command Center

Data center operators, including system administrators, HVAC & electrical engineers, security personnel, IT managers, data transfer solutions engineers, software and hardware engineers, and database administrators

Client service centers, field engineers, and other technicians supporting critical infrastructure, as well as manufacturers and supply chain vendors that provide hardware and software, and information technology equipment (to include microelectronics and semiconductors) for critical infrastructure

Workers responding to cyber incidents involving critical infrastructure, including medical facilities, SLTT governments and federal facilities, energy and utilities, and banks and financial institutions, and other critical infrastructure categories and personnel

Workers supporting the provision of essential global, national and local infrastructure for computing services (incl. cloud computing services), business infrastructure, web-based services, and critical manufacturing

Workers supporting communications systems and information technology used by law enforcement, public safety, medical, energy and other critical industries

Support required for continuity of services, including janitorial/cleaning personnel

Community-Based Government Operations & Essential Functions

Workers to ensure continuity of building functions

Security staff to maintain building access control and physical security measures

Elections personnel

Federal, State, and Local, Tribal, and Territorial employees who support Mission Essential Functions and communications networks

Trade Officials (FTA negotiators; international data flow administrators)

Weather forecasters

Workers that maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting other critical government operations

Workers at operations centers necessary to maintain other essential functions

Workers who support necessary credentialing, vetting and licensing operations for transportation workers

Customs workers who are critical to facilitating trade in support of the national emergency response supply chain

Educators supporting public and private K-12 schools, colleges, and universities for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing other essential functions, if operating under rules for social distancing

Hotel Workers where hotels are used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, including measures to protect homeless populations

Faith-based services that are provided through streaming or other technology

Critical government workers, as defined by the employer and consistent with Continuity of Operations Plans and Continuity of Government plans.

Workers supporting public and private childcare establishments, pre-K establishments, K-12 schools, career and technology centers, colleges, and universities for purposes of distance learning, provision of school meals, or care and supervision of minors to support essential workforce across all sectors.

County workers responsible for determining eligibility and safety net benefits

The Courts, consistent with guidance released from the Oklahoma Supreme Court and Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals

Tag agencies

Workers and instructors supporting academics and training facilities and courses for the purpose of graduating students and cadets that comprise the essential workforce for all identified critical sectors.

Hotels

Construction workers, including residential and commercial, and workers who support the construction, operation, inspection, and maintenance of construction sties and construction projects (including housing construction and heavy and civil engineering construction)

Businesses and workers that support the supply chain for commercial and/or residential construction and development

Workers such as plumbers, electricians, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, construction material sources, and essential operation of construction sites and construction projects (including those that support such projects to ensure the availability of needed facilities, transportation, energy and communications; and support to ensure the effective removal, storage, and disposal of solid waste and hazardous waste.)

Oklahoma One-Call or OKIE 811

Commercial Retail Stores that supply essential sectors, including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, liquor, pet supply stores, auto supplies and repair, hardware and home improvement, and home appliance retailers.

Motor vehicle and parts dealers

Workers supporting the entertainment industries, studios, and other related establishment, provided they follow COVID-19 public health guidance around social distancing.

Workers critical to operating rental car companies that facilitate continuity of operations for essential workforces, and other essential travel.

Workers that provide or determine eligibility for food, shelter, in-home supportive services, child welfare, adult protective services and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals (including family members)

Workers at animal care facilities that provide food, shelter, veterinary and/or routine care and other necessities of life for animals

Public and private golf courses, public parks, and workers needed to maintain normal operations

Workers involved with home repair and maintenance including roofing, lawn care, foundation repair, and similar businesses whose work is primarily performed out of doors

Executive, legislative, and other general government support

Administration of human resources programs

Administration of environmental quality programs

Administration of housing programs, urban planning, and community development

Administration of economic programs

Critical Manufacturing

Workers necessary for the manufacturing of materials and products needed for medical supply chains, and for supply chains associated with transportation, energy, communications, food and agriculture, chemical manufacturing, nuclear facilities, the operation of dams, water and wastewater treatment, emergency services, and the defense industrial base. Additionally, workers needed to maintain the continuity of these manufacturing functions and associated supply chains.

Paper manufacturing

Printing and related support activities

Plastics and rubber products manufacturing

Mineral product manufacturing

Primary metal manufacturing including equipment

Hazardous Materials

Workers at nuclear facilities, workers managing medical waste, workers managing waste from pharmaceuticals and medical material production, and workers at laboratories processing test kits

Workers who support hazardous materials response and cleanup

Workers who maintain digital systems infrastructure supporting hazardous materials management operations

Financial Services

Workers who are needed to process and maintain systems for processing financial transactions and services (e.g., payment, clearing, and settlement; wholesale funding; insurance services; and capital markets activities)

Workers who are needed to provide consumer access to banking and lending services, including ATMs, and to move currency and payments (e.g., armored cash carriers)

Workers who support financial operations, such as those staffing data and security operations centers

Finance and insurance

Real estate and leasing services

Management of companies

Business associations

Financial advisory

Chemical

Workers supporting the chemical and industrial gas supply chains, including workers at chemical manufacturing plants, workers in laboratories, workers at distribution facilities, workers who transport basic raw chemical materials to the producers of industrial and consumer goods, including hand sanitizers, food and food additives, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and paper products.

Workers supporting the safe transportation of chemicals, including those supporting tank truck cleaning facilities and workers who manufacture packaging items

Workers supporting the production of protective cleaning and medical solutions, personal protective equipment, and packaging that prevents the contamination of food, water, medicine, among others essential products

Workers supporting the operation and maintenance of facilities (particularly those with high risk chemicals and/or sites that cannot be shut down) whose work cannot be done remotely and requires the presence of highly trained personnel to ensure safe operations, including plant contract workers who provide inspections

Workers who support the production and transportation of chlorine and alkali manufacturing, single-use plastics, and packaging that prevents the contamination or supports the continued manufacture of food, water, medicine, and other essential products, including glass container manufacturing

Petroleum and coal products manufacturing

Chemical manufacturing

Defense Industrial Base

Workers who support the essential services required to meet national security commitments to the federal government and U.S. Military. These individuals, include but are not limited to, aerospace; mechanical and software engineers, manufacturing/production workers; IT support; security staff; security personnel; intelligence support, aircraft and weapon system mechanics and maintainers

Personnel working for companies, and their subcontractors, who perform under contract to the Department of Defense providing materials and services to the Department of Defense, and government-owned/contractor-operated and government-owned/government-operated facilities.

Explosive manufacturing

National security and international affairs

Commercial and Professional Services

Professional (such as legal and accounting), scientific, and technical services

Administrative and support services

Waste management and remediation services

Death care services

Dry cleaning and laundry services

Repair and maintenance.