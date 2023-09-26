OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ten candidates are vying for the open State Representative seat which was recently vacated by State Representative Ryan Martinez.

The State Representative resigned in August, effective September 1, 2023, amid DUI controversy.

Previously, State Representative Ryan Martinez pleaded guilty to a felony DUI, while serving District 39 seat. Martinez continued serving District 39 throughout the 2023 regular legislative session. He was also the presiding officer over the July special session on tribal compacts. Martinez had been the House Representative over District 39 since 2016. His seat runs on a two-year election cycle.

A total of 10 candidates stepping up to the challenge. One Libertarian, seven Republicans and two Democrats.

Here are your candidates.

The candidates in House District 39 are as follows:

Republicans

Kristen Ferate, 45

William A. Gaige Jr., 47

Tim Hale, 64

Erick Harris, 36

Ronda Lee Peterson, 61

Cris Price, 53

Ross Vanhooser, 63

Democrats

Regan Raff, 43

Paul Timmons, 62

Libertarian

Richard Prawdzienski, 75

The 39th District stands out as mainly registered Republicans who outnumber Democrats more than 2 to 1 in the House district that includes parts of Edmond and Oklahoma City.

As of January, the district had 15,456 registered Republicans, 6,530 Democrats and 5,232 independents, according to Oklahoma State Election Board data.

The special primary election will be Dec. 12, and the special general election will occur on Feb. 13.

The winner of the general election will be seated just after the start of the 2024 legislative session.