OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — As a big league vote is set for December 12, both sides are battling it out for your vote.

In September, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced his finalized plan for a new NBA arena that comes with a minimum price tag of $900M.

According to Mayor Holt, discussions of a new arena have been ongoing for the last 14 months.

However, ‘Buy Your Own Arena’ says public discussion has been minimal.

“I think, oftentimes, this is kind of an evergreen statement. Oftentimes when people are losing an argument, they say, ‘Well, we just need to keep talking’ because they hope they can persuade the other side eventually. At this point, we’ve talked through every aspect of this. We’ve shared more details than I’ve ever seen shared on any city initiative at this stage. It’s time to vote,” Mayor Holt told KFOR on Tuesday night.

The project would be funded primarily through three funding sources:

A temporary one-cent sales tax lasting 72 months that will begin after the expiration of the current MAPS 4 one-cent sales tax. The current sales tax rate in Oklahoma City will remain the same and there will be no tax increase.

At least $70 million from MAPS 4 that was previously earmarked for OKC’s downtown arena.

A $50 million contribution by the owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder toward the publicly owned arena. All three of Oklahoma City’s previous downtown arenas have been paid for entirely by taxpayers. The $50 million contribution committed by the owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder to the new arena is a first in City history.

The intent is to have the new arena open for the 2029-2030 NBA season, if not sooner.

In a newly released open letter signed by 22 Oklahoma economists, they call the proposal an “imprudent use of public money.”

University of Oklahoma Economics Professor, Dr. Cynthia Rogers, said this proposal only benefits the Thunder owners and those who can make a profit off the new arena.

“It is our professional opinion that a new arena will not have a meaningful impact on economic growth or economic activity in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. Instead, it will divert money away from other needs while incurring debt,” the letter reads.

Mayor Holt said there is an expected $590M in annual economic impact over 30 years.

“It dwarfs more contribution than we could have hoped to have gotten. So to me, absolutely, it’s worth it because that’s what matters is the economic impact of this,” stated Mayor Holt. “There’s no viable future for major league professional sports in Oklahoma City if this were to fail. I don’t think this is going to fail. I know it’s not going to fail because we’ve seen so much support, but that is what is at stake.”

According to Buy Your Own Arena, most other arenas have mostly been funded by NBA team owners rather than taxpayers.

“It’s unusual and it’s probably not necessarily a good trend either,” said West Texas A&M University Economics Professor, Dr. Lee Stitzel, regarding Oklahoma City taxpayers footing 95% of the cost.

Dr. Stitzel said he’s been studying the economic impact of the Thunder since 2008 when the team moved to Oklahoma City.

He said a fair proposal would be if taxpayers paid 50% of the cost and the Thunder owners paid the other half.

“Every arena we’ve ever built was paid for 100% by taxpayer dollars. One good thing about this particular revenue stream is that about a quarter of it will be paid by nonresidents, by visitors,” explained Mayor Holt. “I’m glad for the first time in city history we’re getting some help because we never got any help before. The arena we currently play in was 100% funded by taxpayers. You also just have to recognize I’m not getting any calls from other NBA teams who want to give us more money. This is the deal we’re going to get in a city this size and we have to decide if it’s worth it.”

The Thunder signed a three-year extension to continue playing in Oklahoma City, but Mayor Holt said once that contract is up and if there’s no new arena on the horizon, that’s it for the metro being a “big league city.”

“There’s all kinds of other ownership groups, the league itself and all kinds of other cities and their mayors who are waiting to see if they can pounce on this December 13. It’s our job to cut that off at the pass and vote for this, pass it and secure this city’s momentum for another generation,” said Mayor Holt.

Dr. Stitzel told KFOR the deal is not worth it.

“Do you want to live in a city that has a team or do you want to live in a city that has a lower tax burden?,” asked Dr. Stitzel.

During the Tuesday night public forum, economists said if the proposal were to fail, Oklahoma City sales tax rates would fall by 1% starting in 2028.

“What I’m really after is the truth,” stated Dr. Stitzel.

Mayor Holt is expecting the usual voter turnout between 40,000 and 60,000 people.

He said the campaign for this new arena has cost $1M so far.

To find out if you’re eligible to vote on this proposal or find polling locations nearby, visit this website.