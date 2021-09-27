‘Who’s going to fix our cars when they get destroyed?’ Oklahoma City residents fed up with rutted road conditions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bumpy road is an understatement for folks living in one northeast Oklahoma City neighborhood.

“It looks like a sinkhole. It looks like you can’t even drive over that,” said Tatyana.

“Why are we out here having to worry about, trying to figure out how to get to our house?” said Quayana Smith.

Smith told KFOR the situation is so bad, it’s damaging residents’ cars.

“It’s just destroying our cars out here, and we really need somebody to come out here and fix it,” said Smith.

Neighbors say Summit Ridge Drive is rutted badly, but repair is scarce.

“In the middle of the night, people run through that in their little cars, and it sounds like a car accident,” said Tatyana.

Some residents told KFOR off camera they’ve been complaining about road conditions for months, and they called us to find out why the problems aren’t fixed.

“We have been notified that there has been some excessive use in that area,” said Shannon Cox with the Oklahoma City Public Works Department. “We have gone out and made some minor repairs.”

City officials told KFOR contractors building homes on the dead-end street are causing the asphalt to rut.

Cox said minor repairs have been completed, but significant road problems can’t get fixed until construction is done.

“I want it fixed and not just patched up,” said Tatyana.

“I’m hoping they fix it. Like, it needs to be fixed,” said Smith. “There’s no way around it.”

City officials are asking residents to have patience as contractors complete projects in the neighborhood.

“I want it fixed right now, but it would just be throwing money away,” said Cox. “Just have some patience with us.”

You can report city road damages at the Oklahoma City Action Center.