Why a little bit of magic can go a long way in maintaining healthy relationships during challenging times

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the world still tries to adapt to living during a global pandemic, it’s no secret the impact can affect not only your regular schedules, but also your relationships.

For months, health officials have recommended social distancing, so as each day passes and this practice continues, stressors with your loved ones or friends might surface.

So how can you navigate this new “normal” with the people in your life in a healthy way?

Shayla Winrow, LPC candidate at Sunbeam Family Services, says it’s all about the “magic ratio.”

In the 1970’s, John Gottman and Robert Levenson began studies that would last for years. In the studies, they sat with couples, both happy and unhappy, to figure out how they dealt with conflict. Gottman and Levenson found one consistency in all the happy couples: there were more positive interactions than negative interactions. They found that there was a “magic ratio” to communicating with a partner: five or more positive interactions to one negative interaction.

Creating the Magic Ratio

Negative interactions include criticizing our partners, having contempt, becoming defensive and withdrawing. Body language communicates a great deal to our partners: Eye-rolling can feel dismissive and turning away from a partner has the power to make them feel like you don’t care about their emotions.

Don’t be too alarmed if these negative interactions are occurring in your relationship, especially in these times. Frequent positive interactions ensure easier navigation through the negative interactions.

Empathy and Understanding

We all handle emotional experiences different than each other, says Winrow. It can be easy to assume how the other is feeling due to constant time together.

Taking time out to speak to your partner about their experience for 20 minutes daily or weekly not only demonstrates that you are interested in your partner, but it also creates a positive interaction that could make your partner feel heard and understood.

Create a Safe Space

Creating a safe space where you can communicate without fear of judgment or critical words allows negative interactions to be navigated in a healthy manner. Creating a safe space includes listening well, using a soft and gentle tone and looking for opportunities to agree with your partner.

This space also includes setting boundaries, such as when to communicate about negative interactions, where, and for how long. Safe spaces remind both you and your partner that fighting the “problem” presents an opportunity to connect and create positivity. Fighting with each other presents opportunity to create more negative interactions.

“Small Things Often”

Gottman also speaks of the following concept: “small things often.”

Positive interactions can go beyond an expensive inner out on the town. They can also include the small things, like making your partner a cup of coffee along with yours, holding your partner’s hand on the couch or during a “social distancing” walk could inspire another positive interaction. A kind word such as, “We can get through this together!” could inspire even more.

Winfrow says these actions show your partner that you care for them in multiple ways. The importance of this concept is not only that positive action occur, but that they occur often.

Winfrow says it’s important to know the “magic ratio” is greatly influenced by the words you speak. It can be applied to your loved ones or friends. Negative words can inflict the largest damage on our relationships. Consistently reaching for positive words minimizes the effects of negative interactions.

Sunbeam Family Services offers many resources for those having trouble “creating the magic.”

If you are interested in counseling services, complete a referral at this link or call (405) 528-7721.