OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the old saying goes, “It’s bad luck to kill a cricket, even on accident.” This time of year, many of us have bad luck stacked against us because they’re everywhere.

“They’re everywhere,” said Bob Bowers. “They wake my wife up!”

Oklahomans are seeing a copious amounts of the creepy crawlers.

“In the streets, in the road, your garage, all over,” said Bowers.

“This year, I think there has been a lot more of them than normal,” said Alex Harman, an insect diagnostician at Oklahoma State University, who had a cricket singing in his office while talking to News 4.

Harman said black field cricket population cycles are based off weather.

“Typically, if you have an extended drought towards the beginning or the end of the summer that can result in really high cricket populations,” said Harman. “They reproduce in big numbers every year.”

In August, September and October, they become adults looking for love.

Owner of Killin’ It Termite and Pests, Rainey Land, said right now the crickets are thriving in tall grass, thanks to the recent moisture.

“They’ll eat and it helps them to reproduce faster the more food source they have obviously,” said Land.

“I like crickets, but not in my house,” Becky Schaffer told News 4.

If you’re having an infestation of crickets, Land suggests keeping your lawn cut and making sure all the cracks and holes in your home are caulked and covered. He warns to also keep an eye on window units.

“Any kind of drips that you have, especially outside, can kind of draw them in,” said Land.

The biggest tip is turning the lights off.

“If you have a porch light or a building that will shine and the crickets will just fling to it,” said Harman.

“But they’re not attracted to yellow lights because they can’t see it,” said Land.

When all else fails, call for professional treatment.

“That can be done in the baseboards of the house outside and the perimeter and the yard,” said Land.