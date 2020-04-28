Wife of Oklahoma man arrested for his murder

Live Now
CACHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and officers from the Cache Police Department arrested a woman in connection with the suspicious death of a Cache man.

Investigators say 58-year-old Terry Vanburen was found in his home on Rogers Lane in Cache on Sept. 2, 2019. Officials say he died from a single gunshot wound.

When Cache police officers arrived at the scene, they thought Vanburen’s death was suspicious and called the OSBI to investigate.

On Tuesday, the Comanche County District Attorney filed a first-degree murder charge against Vanburen’s wife, 59-year-old Loretta Vanburen.

She is currently being held on a $50,000 bond at the Comanche County Jail.

