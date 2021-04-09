Wife of pastor formally charged with his murder; 911 call where she claims unknown intruder killed husband released

ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The wife of a pastor accused of murdering him is now formally charged with first degree murder.

Kristie Evans is now facing charges after authorities say she confessed to planning her husband, David Evans’ murder.

That confession came after she made a 911 call claiming an unknown intruder killed her husband.

“Someone shot my husband,” she says frantically in the 911 call. “He’s in a pool of blood and I heard a loud pop.”

She goes on to say, “he’s bleeding out his nose and mouth and it’s all over the bed.”

She also says she didn’t know how it happened.

“Do you see a gun or anywhere around him?” dispatch asked. “No, I don’t see anything,” she responded.

Authorities say David, Kristie, and a third man, Kahlil Square, were in a sexual relationship, and Kristie and Kahlil planned the murder while David was away on a mission trip.

Officials also say Kristie told them David was verbally abusive to her.

People say they never something like this to happen in Ada.

“It was crazy. I didn’t expect it to end up being like that with them working together and it was real tragic and real sad to hear about that,” resident Hannah Morrison said.

“It’s just crazy, I just didn’t think it would happen here in my own hometown of Ada. It’s just crazy to hear that,” resident Gary Delozier said.

In Arkansas, Bryson Bailey, a friend of David’s, remembers him as a selfless man.

“He loved people, he loved pastoring, he always wanted to do better, he gave his life to it,” he said.

Square is also facing first degree murder charges.