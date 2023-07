OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Another arrest has been made in connection to the Whiskey Barrel Saloon shooting in April.

According to officials, 56-year-old Kristie Tanajara, wife of shooting victim Francisco Tanajara, was arrested Wednesday, July 26, regarding the shooting.

Kristie Tanajara. Image courtesy Oklahoma Co. Detention Center.

Authorities, including a Crime Scene Unit, responded to her home in southwest Oklahoma City where she was arrested for Accessory to a Felony.

Tanajara is currently being held on a $1,000,000 bond.