PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Ada woman, accused of asking her lover to murder her pastor husband, pleaded guilty at the Pontotoc County Courthouse Monday.

NBC News reports her attorney said her client knows she has to answer for what she did, but wants everyone to know why she committed the crime.

“What’s going on?” asked the Ada 911 dispatcher. “Someone shot my husband,” replied Kristie Evans.

Kristie Evans called for Ada Police early in the morning on March 22, 2021.

At first, Kristie told investigators an intruder had come into their home and shot her husband, David Evans, the pastor of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church.

David Evans

Kristie said she woke up and found her husband bleeding.

“He’s bleeding out his mouth and nose and stuff and there’s a hole in the top of his head,” said Kristie on the 911 call.

Days later while turning herself in, Kristie confessed she and her lover, Kahlil Square, were behind the deadly plot.

Kristie Evans

Kahlil Square Courtesy: Pontotoc County Corrections

“The three of them, Kristie, Kahlil, and David, had a sexual relationship. Kristie and Kahlil also had a separate sexual relationship, just the two of them,” said Captain Beth Green, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said Kristie and 26-year-old square cooked up the plan while David was away in Mexico on a mission trip.

On the day of the killing, Kristie allegedly gave Kahlil one of David’s guns and a box of bullets.

According to court documents, minutes after her husband of three decades was killed, Kristie “sat on her side of the bed and called for help.”

“Do you seen a gun or anywhere around him?” asked the dispatcher. “No, I don’t see anything,” replied Kristie.

According to a new NBC report, attorney Joi Miskel said Kristie “understands there has to be accountability for her actions and she’s prepared to serve whatever sentence is handed down,” but at the same time “she wants the court and the public to know the reasons behind her actions.”

Agents said David would often call Kristie names like “slut” “fat” and “ugly.”

“What she told agents was that he was verbally abuse and controlling of her,” said Captain Green.

Miskel told NBC News her client “at least now has some control and say so in her life that she didn’t have before – as twisted as that may sound.”

KFOR reached out to Miskel, but did not hear back.

According to NBC, Kristie’s sentencing hearing is set for August and relatives are expected to speak on the alleged abuse.