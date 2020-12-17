OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wild, high speed police chase came to a sudden end right in the thick of busy Oklahoma City traffic on Wednesday night.
Chopper 4 caught the tail-end of the chase.
The chase ended with Interstate 40 and Western in gridlock.
Police cars were chasing a white Chevy when the suspect slammed into a wall.
The driver of the Chevy was checked out by paramedics before being taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
KFOR has yet to receive information about who the suspect is and why the suspect was fleeing.
Pursuit speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour.
- Wild chase comes to sudden stop during rush hour
- 2 people found shot in gas station parking lot in Oklahoma City, 1 in critical condition
- 2 men arrested one year after drive-by murder of 2-year-old metro toddler; family happy to finally be on the path toward justice
- Local couple honored for creating special memories for children in low-income community
- Metro man sentenced to life in prison after killing 2 people, injuring one while driving high behind the wheel