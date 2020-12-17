Wild chase comes to sudden stop during rush hour

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wild, high speed police chase came to a sudden end right in the thick of busy Oklahoma City traffic on Wednesday night.

Chopper 4 caught the tail-end of the chase.

The chase ended with Interstate 40 and Western in gridlock.

Police cars were chasing a white Chevy when the suspect slammed into a wall.

The driver of the Chevy was checked out by paramedics before being taken to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

KFOR has yet to receive information about who the suspect is and why the suspect was fleeing.

Pursuit speeds reached nearly 100 miles per hour.