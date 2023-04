OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two people were taken into custody after allegedly leading police on a wild chase.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police attempted to pull over a car for a traffic violation in northeast Oklahoma City.

However, the driver refused to stop and led police on a chase.

The chase came to an end near N.E. 23rd and Lottie when the driver crashed into a vacant home.

At this point, it is unclear why the suspect took off in the first place.