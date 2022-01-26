STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A wild chase ended in Stillwater Wednesday afternoon after a man fled from police and led them on a long chase throughout the town.

Carlos Lopez

Lt. Kyle Bruce with the Stillwater Police Department said an officer suffered minor injuries after crashing while performing a tactical vehicle intervention, or TVI, move on the suspects truck and is expected to be OK. That suspect, Carlos Lopez, has since been arrested, and the passenger released after the crazy chase.

“He’s trying to run vehicles off the roadways,” Bruce said. “At that point, it is a danger and it is a hazard that we need to address.”

The chase stemmed from a traffic stop where the vehicle took off. The traffic stop was initiated because Lopez was allegedly seen leaving a known drug house. He also had two outstanding felony warrants out for him from the state of Texas.

“The officers then got in their vehicles and started pursuing after the vehicle,” Bruce said.

At points, the suspect was running other vehicles off the road and colliding with others.

“We have a total of 11 vehicles that were hit during this pursuit. Of those eleven, four are patrol vehicles,” Bruce said.

The chase lasted about 15 to 20 minutes.

The video below was taken by a witness near the chase, and it showed police close behind the suspect.

At the end, the two suspects allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to run away. They didn’t get far. Still though, they left a wake of damage in their path.

“They were stopped by a chain-link fence that they weren’t able to climb over to get out of the way,” Bruce said.

Miraculously, no one else was hurt in the incident other than the officer who was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday.