Wild pursuit suspect was in drug court earlier the same day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – According to court records, a woman who led authorities on a lengthy pursuit through several counties Wednesday night was in drug court earlier in the day.

“Was not any type of a major crime or a felony crime, just a simple traffic charge,” MSgt. Gary Knight told News 4.

That simple traffic charge turned into a felony though for 37-year-old Candice Renee Powell on Wednesday night.

“The vehicle refused to pull over, went a short distance without stopping but because it was rush hour traffic, because of traffic conditions, a supervisor terminated the pursuit very quickly,” Knight said.

However, OCPD’s Air One was still up in the air as Powell did a little off-roading in the construction zone at the I-44/I-235 interchange, narrowly avoiding stop sticks.

The pursuit reached Logan County not too long after that.

“As soon as they crossed over to Waterloo, some of our guys started responding to that area,” Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux said.

Before deputies caught up to her, Powell made a stop at a gas station at Waterloo and Sooner, staying there for several minutes.

“I was just like, ‘Wow,'” Roger Halverson told News 4.

Halverson works there. He was already home from his shift, but was watching it on TV.

“I wondered if it was this place, and then I tied two and two together and I said it had to be this place because it’s the only place here,” he said.

Powell sped away from the gas station once an OCPD officer pulled in behind her minutes later.

“When they crossed over Broadway, we believe she went airborne and lost control of the vehicle and spun out and then rammed our deputy’s truck,” Devereaux said.

After that, Chopper 4 captured the arrest from the sky.

It was the end to a busy day for Powell. According to court records, she was in drug court that morning in Oklahoma County.

According to DOC records, Powell served prison time for drug charges back in 2006. She also was convicted of second degree burglary in 2018. She now has new charges to add to that list.

“With Oklahoma City, they’ve got misdemeanor charges and on our end, we got a felony charge,” Devereaux said.

That felony eluding charge, along with an assault with a dangerous weapon and driving without a license charge, was filed in Logan County on Thursday.