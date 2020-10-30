WildCare admits 40 animals injured in ice storm

NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say the ice storm that moved through the state earlier this week impacted more than just people.

WildCare Foundation, a nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation facility in Noble, has seen nearly 40 injured animals admitted as a result of this storm.

“A lot of waterbirds have been affected by this storm,” noted Will Funk, Veterinary Assistant. “In the past two days, we have received seven American Coots; before today, we had only admitted a total of seven this year and 35 in the past five years.”

WildCare also had three Ruddy Ducks brought to its facility in Noble. Before this week, the organization had only seen one since 2015.

WildCare also admitted four Pie-billed Grebes. Both of these species need to get a running start on water to fly, so freezing rain leaves them stranded where they land.

WildCare also admitted a wide variety of mammal species, hawks, and other songbirds because of the storm.

“We suspect we will continue to see injuries from the storm,” observed Kristy Wicker, Community Liaison for WildCare. “Because of power outages, downed trees, limbs, and power lines, many people have been unable to bring animals in need to WildCare. As the weather warms, we expect to see more admissions.”

So far, 7,405 injured, ill, or orphaned wild animals have been brought to WildCare for help in 2020. Prior to this year, only one year saw admissions over 7,000—in 2016, when WildCare helped 7,213 animals.

“But we still have two more months left in 2020,” observed Inger Giuffrida, Executive Director. “Without another storm, we can expect to admit another 200 to 300 animals by the end of the year.”

All animals brought to WildCare receive a physical examination, medical care, surgery in some cases, and ongoing medical care supported by species appropriate nutrition, housing, and enrichment.

“Enrichment is used to help animals develop or maintain their natural behaviors while developing and healing so they can be released back to the wild and succeed,’ explained Mr. Funk.

This weekend, WildCare plans to release over 100 animals that have been rehabilitated throughout the summer and fall.

LATEST STORIES: