BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An inferno has been roaring through Blaine County for more than 24 hours, and about two-dozen homes have been asked to evacuate.

“It’s been brutal out here,” said Jim Shelton, the Blaine County Emergency Management Director.

According to Shelton, the flames sparked up about four miles west of Hitchcock around 5 p.m. on Thursday and as of Friday evening, spread more than five miles north.

“Wind is a pretty good factor in this. It just moves that fire right along with the low humidity and all that good stuff, plays a critical role in it,” said Shelton.

Another critical factor? Friday’s blazing hot temperatures.

“It’s hot. There’s really no other way to describe that,” said Amanda Halverson, a town resident. “It is actually extremely brutal on the fire department… It’s like a sauna to them, mentally fatigued, physically fatigued.”

Shelton told KFOR that with the heat, there’s been a huge focus on keeping responders hydrated and on a rotation to avoid overheating and exhaustion.

“We did have one [firefighter] yesterday that had to go to the hospital just because they were overexerting themselves,” said Shelton.

Around 6 p.m. Friday, between 20 and 25 homes north of Highway 51 were asked to evacuate. KFOR is told that the order will be in effect for at least four hours.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Officials say they’ll most likely have to continue battling the fire into Saturday.