WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A fire in Woodword County, burning for more than 48 hours, has scorched nearly 20,000 acres of land.

“It’s a big fire,” said Matt Lehenbauer, the Woodword County Emergency Management Director. “You know, volatile conditions.”

The inferno sparked up late Monday afternoon. According to officials, it spread about 11 miles and at one point came within three miles of the town of Mooreland.

“We’ve had winds, you know, gusts up to 20 to 25 miles an hour,” said Travis Case, the Mooreland Fire Chief. “All of these fires, like you can see over there, when they start swirling, they make their own wind, and they do whatever they want. You can’t control them.”

A wildfire burning near Mooreland. Image Natalie Clydesdale/KFOR

For about two hours Wednesday, there was an evacuation advisory in place for about 80 homes, but as of 5 p.m., that had been lifted.

“We have lost barns and outbuildings, but fortunately no homes yet,” said Lehenbauer.

The emergency management director also told KFOR that the blazing hot temperatures were a big factor in two firefighters being sent to the hospital.

“They’re working 12-hour shifts in 105-degree temperatures, which is just like if you put a winter coat on and long pants and step out there,” said Lehenbauer.

He added that responders are hoping for rainfall Thursday, but if not:

“It could be a few more days likely, you’re going to have hotspots,” said Lehenbauer. “We’re going to see unless we get a really heavy rain, we will be on this probably through the weekend, I would imagine.”

Investigators say they’re still working to figure out what started the flames and will keep us updated.