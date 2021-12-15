Oklahoma panhandle wildfires force evacuations

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) — The high winds and dry conditions are fueling wildfires in many parts of Oklahoma.

In Guymon, residents on the northwest side of town were encouraged to evacuate the area as a wildfire was so close to the town.

The smoke from the fire west of Guymon from the south parking lot at the high school. This is a few blocks south of the evacuation zone. #okwx #phwx pic.twitter.com/cNFO2ZC2aK — Stephanie Wheatley (@Whtmstr13) December 15, 2021

Heavy smoke and poor visibility caused officials to close US 412/US 64 between East 24th street and Highway 136 in Guymon in both directions.

GUYMON: Both directions of US-412/US-64 are closed between E. 24th St. and SH-136 three miles north of Guymon due to heavy smoke and poor visibility.



Motorists must locate alternate route. — Oklahoma Department of Transportation (@OKDOT) December 15, 2021

The residents are being allowed back into their homes as the wildfire is under control.

The road that was closed has re-opened.

KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan reports there have been 79 mph winds in Guymon Wednesday afternoon.

The fire danger remains high.