Oklahoma panhandle wildfires force evacuations

GUYMON, Okla. (KFOR) — The high winds and dry conditions are fueling wildfires in many parts of Oklahoma.
In Guymon, residents on the northwest side of town were encouraged to evacuate the area as a wildfire was so close to the town.
Heavy smoke and poor visibility caused officials to close US 412/US 64 between East 24th street and Highway 136 in Guymon in both directions.
The residents are being allowed back into their homes as the wildfire is under control.
The road that was closed has re-opened.
KFOR Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan reports there have been 79 mph winds in Guymon Wednesday afternoon.
The fire danger remains high.