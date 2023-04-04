OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As families are still picking up the pieces following devastating fires last week, Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning residents to use extreme caution.

OFS says hazardous conditions now cover a large portion of Oklahoma through Wednesday.

Officials say Tuesday will see a particularly dangerous fire environment brought on by drought-impacted wildland fuels, which is similar to what Oklahoma experienced last Friday.

Any new wildfires will likely spread very rapidly and be harder for crews to fight.

“Numerous fires burning hundreds to thousands of acres are anticipated,” Oklahoma Forestry Services said in a release.

All Oklahomans are encouraged to:

Avoid all activities that may spark a wildfire.

Report fires to 911 immediately.

Evacuate as informed by law enforcement and emergency responders.

Monitor for Fire Warnings issued for Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) wildfire incidents.