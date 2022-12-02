OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.
Some of the proposed rule changes include:
- Change the state’s hunter education course length from eight to six hours.
- Add archery range rules from ODWC’s public shooting ranges, and allow use of ODWC ranges until 30 minutes after sunset.
- Authorize air-powered arrow rifles as legal means of take for deer gun season.
- Change waterfowl hunting blinds on all reservoirs to daily blinds only.
- Modify agriculture depredation complaints policy to include nuisance wildlife control guidelines for black bears.
- Allow controlled waterfowl and muzzleloader deer hunts in Keystone State Park.
- Piecemeal changes for areas managed by ODWC regarding hunting zones, methods of take, camping, etc.
The public comment period for the proposed changes will close at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023.
If you would like to make comments, you can fill out the public comment form.
You can also write your comments in a letter and mail to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Re: Public Comment, P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.