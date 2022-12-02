OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is asking for comments from the public regarding proposed rule changes for hunters.

Some of the proposed rule changes include:

Change the state’s hunter education course length from eight to six hours.

Add archery range rules from ODWC’s public shooting ranges, and allow use of ODWC ranges until 30 minutes after sunset.

Authorize air-powered arrow rifles as legal means of take for deer gun season.

Change waterfowl hunting blinds on all reservoirs to daily blinds only.

Modify agriculture depredation complaints policy to include nuisance wildlife control guidelines for black bears.

Allow controlled waterfowl and muzzleloader deer hunts in Keystone State Park.

Piecemeal changes for areas managed by ODWC regarding hunting zones, methods of take, camping, etc.

The public comment period for the proposed changes will close at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023.

If you would like to make comments, you can fill out the public comment form.

You can also write your comments in a letter and mail to Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Re: Public Comment, P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.