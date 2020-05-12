Wildlife department holding outdoor classroom experience at Heyburn Lake

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re looking for something to do outdoors with the family, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is holding an outdoor classroom experience this week.

There are nine unattended stations around Heyburn Lake at the Heyburn Wildlife Management Area with informative signs on objects ranging from pollinators to tadpoles.

Other activities include viewing the area’s 10-foot waterfall, or fishing at one of the three spots on the wildlife management area.

