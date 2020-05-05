Wildlife officials warning Oklahomans to not ‘rescue’ young animals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more families spend time outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials say more people will likely come across newborn wildlife.

Biologists with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation are reminding everyone to resist the urge to ‘rescue’ young wildlife, adding that does more harm than good.

Finding a young animal by itself does not mean it has been abandoned or needs to be rescued. Instead, adult animals are often nearby and staying out of sight so as to not draw predators to their young.

Officials warn that young animals removed from the wild, even if they are returned, have a decreased chance of survival.

Biologists say that most people find that they cannot properly care for young wildlife, and many animals soon die at the hands of people just trying to help.

If a young animal is found next to a dead parent or has visible injuries, people can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for advice and assistance.

Here are a few guidelines:

• Newborn birds or fledglings: While they might look helpless, they do not need assistance unless they have clear signs of injury, like a broken wing. If you find a hatchling or nestling (a young bird without feathers) outside the nest, you can try to return it to its nest or create an artificial nest. The parents will not reject the young bird if you touch it. If you find a fledgling (a young, fully feathered bird) outside the nest, leave it alone. While it is hopping around on the ground, the parents are usually nearby still taking care of it. If you find a fledgling near a road or exposed to danger, you can move it to a safer, sheltered location nearby.

• Bunnies, other young mammals: Generally, young mammals are visited by their mother only a few times a day to avoid attracting predators to the young. A nest of bunnies will only be visited by the adult female twice per day to nurse the young. The young are generally safe when left alone because their color patterns and lack of scent help them remain undetected. In most cases, it’s best to leave young animals alone.

• Fawns: Young deer are usually born in May and early June in Oklahoma. Even if you see a fawn alone for several days, you should still leave it alone. The animal may be motionless and seem vulnerable, but this is the normal behavior for a fawn, and the doe is probably feeding or bedding nearby. Fawns are safest when left alone because their colors and patterns help them remain undetected. If sympathetic people repeatedly visit a fawn, it can prolong separation from the doe and delay needed feeding. If a fawn is visibly injured or found with its dead mother, it is best to call a wildlife rehabilitator.