OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahomans brace for a second round of winter weather, meteorologists are tracking the storm moving into the Sooner State from Texas.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma City area set a record for single-day snowfall with three inches. The previous record of 2.5 inches was set on Feb. 2, 1913.

Snow totals from Feb. 2nd

The snow caused some trouble for drivers as roadways quickly became slick and snow-packed. Troopers and emergency crews responded to hundreds of accidents across the state.

As the second round of winter precipitation moves into Oklahoma, trackers are keeping an eye on another record.

As of 9 a.m. on Thursday, Will Rogers World Airport has only seen a trace of snow but that is expected to change in the coming hours.

Current models suggest that the Oklahoma City metro area could receive an additional one to three inches of snow.

Current snowfall record for Feb. 3

The record for the daily snowfall was set on Feb. 3, 1913 when Oklahoma City received one inch of snow.