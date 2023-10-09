OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A solar eclipse will happen on Saturday, Oct. 14.

October’s eclipse is annular, meaning that the moon will be between the Earth and sun, but at or near its farthest distance from the Earth. That means the sun will create a bright ring effect around the moon. This event is often called A ‘Ring of Fire’ eclipse.

Will it be visible in Oklahoma? The answer is yes, but it will be a partial view.

KFOR Meteorologist, Emily Sutton, breaks down the eclipse and what Oklahomans can expect to see! Watch the video above!

An example of an eclipse projector made with a white sheet of paper, tape, scissors and aluminum foil. (Credit: NASA)

Be sure to take safety precautions if you would like to see the ‘Ring of Fire.

If special glasses aren’t an option, you can try an indirect viewing method that allows you to see the eclipse without staring at the sun.