Will Rogers Airport records stuffed dragon’s adventures after accidentally left behind by small traveler

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A little girl’s travelling companion took a tour of Will Rogers World Airport last week after being accidentally left behind during her family’s trip to Oklahoma City.

According to the Will Rogers Facebook page, Scale the Dragon was left at the airport as the family visited Oklahoma City.

The family realized Scale was missing once they had left the airport.

The child’s mother called and was able to get ahold of an airport employee who was successful in tracking down Scale.

Scale the Dragon was found taking a tour of the airport and meeting airport staff while waiting for the family’s return!

“I wonder if I should wait here until she comes back to get me, because I know she will!” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook

“I checked with the shuttle buses to see if I could get a ride home but I didn’t have any pockets to keep money in.” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook

“I found this nice chair for me to rest a bit. Maybe my friend will see me taking a nap?” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook

“When I got up from my nap, I was hungry so I got a little snack.” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook



“These nice police department employees took me out for some fresh air and sunshine and to see all the beautiful flowers.” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook

“I heard some people having fun at Southwest Airlines so I went to see what was happening. Southwest was celebrating their birthday and let me me join in on the fun!” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook

“Eric and Dan who rescued me, brought me to the administration offices and gave me a couple of WRWA souvenirs and told me my best friend was on her way to pick me up.” via Will Rogers World Airport Facebook