Will Rogers Airport records stuffed dragon’s adventures after accidentally left behind by small traveler

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A little girl’s travelling companion took a tour of Will Rogers World Airport last week after being accidentally left behind during her family’s trip to Oklahoma City.
According to the Will Rogers Facebook page, Scale the Dragon was left at the airport as the family visited Oklahoma City.
The family realized Scale was missing once they had left the airport.
The child’s mother called and was able to get ahold of an airport employee who was successful in tracking down Scale.
Scale the Dragon was found taking a tour of the airport and meeting airport staff while waiting for the family’s return!