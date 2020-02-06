Will Rogers World Airport construction moves onto phase 2

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are preparing for a spring vacation, officials at Will Rogers World Airport say you should get ready for a new bout of construction.

Since October, officials at Will Rogers World Airport have been dealing with a major construction project, which has caused some traffic delays.

“We’re going to see some backups, we’re going to have some detours,” said Will Rogers World Airport spokesperson Karen Carney.

One of the major delays involves Terminal Drive, which is the main roadway in and out of Will Rogers World Airport.

Beginning Friday, Feb. 7, officials say the lanes along a portion of Terminal Dr. will be shifted as the project enters Phase 2 of construction.

For the last four months, construction has been ongoing along the west side of Terminal Drive. Now, the work is shifting to the east side of the roadway.

The construction zone begins on Meridian Ave., just north of the S.W. 54th St. Bridge. At that point, Meridian Ave./ Terminal Dr. is narrowed to one lane in each direction.

Left turns are still restricted onto 54th St. from Meridian and vice versa. The 54th St. eastbound ramp will also be closed.

Lane closures will continue through March. The $4.5 million project is on schedule to be finished by May.