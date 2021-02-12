Will Rogers World Airport crews preparing for incoming massive winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews at Will Rogers World Airport have been preparing for the arrival of the potentially life-threatening winter storm.

“Crews stand ready to treat runways, taxiways, roadways and walking surfaces to maintain airport operations,” a Will Rogers World Airport news release states.

Airport officials remind travelers that the severe storm is expected to cause delays, flight cancellations and possibly force flight operations to temporarily close.

The 4Warn Forecast has the following outlook for the next six days:

A 20 percent chance of snow showers with a temperature high of 20 degrees and low of 7 degrees on Saturday;

A 100 percent chance of blizzards with a high of 9 degrees and a low of -3 degrees on Sunday;

A 30 percent chance of heavy snow with a high of 6 degrees and a low of -10 degrees on Monday;

A 40 percent chance of flurries with a high of 10 degrees and a low of 6 degrees of Tuesday;

A 60 percent chance of heavy snow on Wednesday with a high of 16 degrees and a low of 5 degrees;

A 20 percent chance of flurries with a high of 18 degrees and low of 5 degrees on Thursday.

“Coupled with dangerously low temperatures and wind chills, an extreme snow event would make it very difficult for airport crews to keep the airfield operational and to keep walkways and driving surfaces around the facility safe for travel,” the news release states.

Airline employees are communicating with passengers ahead of the storm to reschedule flights. Travelers with flexible schedules are encouraged to rebook their flight.

“Travelers should call their airline or visit the airline’s website to postpone or cancel their trip,” the news release states.

Southwest Airlines De-icing 737 at 0830 December 6th 2013

Winter weather is already causing flight delays, and de-icing procedures are taking longer-than-usual because of conditions.

Crews, however, are working as fast as they can to keep flights moving, and, for brief periods, closed runways/taxiways to treat, brush or scrape surfaces, the news release states.

Maintenance crews treated slick spots on Terminal Drive and on the sidewalks connecting travelers to the terminal.

“Drivers and pedestrians should use extra caution when traveling through the airport in these conditions,” the news release states.

The pedestrian tunnel connecting Lot #2 and parking garages to the airport terminal will remain closed due to construction. Customers parking in Lot #2 are advised to use Giddy Up Shuttles to get to and from the terminal.

Customers who park in the garages are to use Level 1 (Ground Level) to access the terminal through the Transportation Plaza.

Travelers and visitors are urged to regularly check the status of their flight prior to coming to the airport. Airlines offer flight updates via mobile app, text notifications and on their websites.

Flight statuses can be checked on the arrivals and departures pages at flyokc.com.